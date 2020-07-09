Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool yoga accessible parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe media room online portal package receiving

Your home doesn't start at your apartment front door when you live at South Front Apartments! It begins when you enter the vibrant and edgy neighborhood of the South Front District! Forward-thinking local vision, creative design, and deep-rooted appreciation for city history have blended together to revitalize a historic Wilmington, N.C. neighborhood. Once the site of the Block Shirt Factory and timeworn housing, the community has been transformed with award-winning results! Residents of South Front walk through beautiful oak trees to grab a slice of pizza at nationally-acclaimed Vivian Howard's pizzeria, listen to live music at the open-air Satellite Bar & Lounge, or flow and stretch at one of the city's most popular yoga studios. Boutique shopping, a charming wine bar, and more allow our residents to experience the best new eateries & shops coastal NC has to offer!