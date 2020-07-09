All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

South Front Apartments

1400 S 2nd St · (910) 716-4552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC 28401
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1414-110 · Avail. Aug 2

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 1414-210 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 110-105 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 797 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1414-103 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 102-106 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 1302-103 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Front Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
yoga
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
Your home doesn't start at your apartment front door when you live at South Front Apartments! It begins when you enter the vibrant and edgy neighborhood of the South Front District! Forward-thinking local vision, creative design, and deep-rooted appreciation for city history have blended together to revitalize a historic Wilmington, N.C. neighborhood. Once the site of the Block Shirt Factory and timeworn housing, the community has been transformed with award-winning results! Residents of South Front walk through beautiful oak trees to grab a slice of pizza at nationally-acclaimed Vivian Howard's pizzeria, listen to live music at the open-air Satellite Bar & Lounge, or flow and stretch at one of the city's most popular yoga studios. Boutique shopping, a charming wine bar, and more allow our residents to experience the best new eateries & shops coastal NC has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable) $50 discount is given for verified rescue
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Front Apartments have any available units?
South Front Apartments has 19 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Front Apartments have?
Some of South Front Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Front Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
South Front Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Front Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, South Front Apartments is pet friendly.
Does South Front Apartments offer parking?
Yes, South Front Apartments offers parking.
Does South Front Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Front Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Front Apartments have a pool?
Yes, South Front Apartments has a pool.
Does South Front Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, South Front Apartments has accessible units.
Does South Front Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Front Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does South Front Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Front Apartments has units with air conditioning.
