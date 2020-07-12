/
/
/
downtown wilmington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Downtown Wilmington, Wilmington, NC
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
247 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
69 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203
619 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
816 sqft
Weldon Building - Downtown Wilmington - Brooklyn Arts District - Spacious, light and airy Condo on 2nd floor. Beautiful Art Deco, marble tiled building entrance with 24 hour secure access - Elevators Freshly painted, comes with all appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 - G Market St
112 Market St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
357 sqft
Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 N. Water St
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
501 sqft
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
518 N 2nd Street - 201
518 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Stylish Downtown Wilmington Coastline Condo! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo with off street parking. Condo offers nice size kitchen with natural lighting, and two full size bathrooms. Washer and Dryer provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
34 N Front Street
34 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown, includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless appliances. Amazing views of the battleship and Riverfront.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Wilmington
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County
217 North 17th Street, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
Beautiful Home For Rent in Downtown Wilmington! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home! A newly remodeled 1907 cottage with the historic charm! Four bedrooms, one bath & 1,260 sqft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Peabody Aly
505 Peabody Alley, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1386 sqft
Home is located in downtown Wilmington - Newer home with all the charm and character or an older home. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and is a short distance to downtown Wilmington.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 N 6th St
622 N 6th St, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Indie Ice Townhomes / 622 N 6th St. - Indie Ice Townes, Built in the growing north side of downtown Wilmington. FANTASTIC 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms with one car garage facing into an amazing courtyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
511 Orange Street
511 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Rare opportunity to live in an historic four unit apartment building in Downtown Wilmington, short distance from all the action.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
803 Rankin St
803 Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Downtown - SFH - 3 bed, 1 bath, spacious rooms, new laminate floors in living room and dining room, freshly painted throughout, new roof, huge laundry room with new washer and dryer. Laminate floors in 2 bedrooms, original hardwood in back bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 S. 13th - Unit A
108 S 13th St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR 2 1/2 BA close to NHHS - Open lower level apartment. Off street parking. Tall ceilings, renovated 2020. Washer/dryer hookups. (RLNE3233308)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
515 S 10th Street
515 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Newly Remodeled (new flooring, new paint)New appliances (washer/ dryer included)
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
419 South 4th Street
419 South 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
419 South 4th Street Available 08/01/20 419 S. 4th Street - Charming downstairs 1 bedroom duplex in the historic district on S. 4th street between Nun and Church streets.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Wilmington
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
116 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.