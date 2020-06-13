126 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC

Ogden: A nautical neighborhood, Ogden has plenty of rental homes, apartments, and townhomes (one bedrooms run for around $700 - $900). Ogden is adored because of its proximity to the beach, as well as shopping and entertainment. There is also always something happening in Ogden, including community-wide festivals.

Silver Lake: This area is comprised of single family homes (often large three and four bedroom) and apartment buildings. The appeal of this area is that it is close enough to the water for quick access, but also inland enough to be considered suburbia. Many of the apartments around here offer short term lease options and great amenities (pool, deck, 24-hour gym, indoor pools, Wi-Fi, etc.). The area is also close enough to major highways (421, 117) to make your commute a bit easier. A two bedroom apartment in this area is typically priced around $700 - $800 a month.

Masonboro: This coastal neighborhood is made up of dwelling styles. Part nautical lifestyle, part urban lifestyle, Masonboro is an area coveted by many. Rental homes here tend to be larger, with multiple bedrooms and big, beautiful yards. One bedroom apartments are available for about $650, 2 bedroom apartments for $900.

Greenville Loop: In case you haven't noticed, Wilmington is much more than just a coastal city.There are many different apartment communities to choose from (in addition to single family homes). Its proximity to Empie Park, Highway I-40, and Wrightsville Beach is enough to make this neighborhood coveted, but it doesn’t hurt that the apartment living around here is chock full of amenities. Private patios, upgraded/gourmet kitchens, volleyball courts, washer and dryer units — you name it, the apartments for rent here provide it.

Downtown: This historic area is one of the largest in the country. Devoting a mile to the Riverwalk, Downtown Wimington has gone through a true resurgence. Old warehouses and buildings have been knocked down to make room for art museums, dining, and shopping. Living down here puts residents in the heart of the city’s cultural area. It also gives you prime access to the riverfront, holiday and art/music festivals, and proximity to downtown businesses. Residences here consist mainly of older homes, condos, and newer apartments. Living in the heart of downtown, you can expect to pay a bit more (about $1,000 a month for a one bedroom or studio apartment) but farther from the water prices tend to go down ($700 - $800 a month for a one bedroom).