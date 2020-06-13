AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC

Winter Park & Piney Woods
Pine Valley West
College Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland Estates
Hanover Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
47 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
62 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
34 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.

Median Rent in Wilmington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wilmington is $737, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $932.
Studio
$727
1 Bed
$737
2 Beds
$932
3+ Beds
$1,302
City GuideWilmingtonThe renter's life in Wilmington, North Carolina is blessed by beachside beauty, strong community spirit, and that legendary southern hospitality that could charm the boots right off a bull rider. So, have yourself a quick read and you'll be kicking back in this southern-bell of a paradise before you know it!
The Who, What, Where, and How Much of Wilmington Neighborhoods:
Ogden: A nautical neighborhood, Ogden has plenty of rental homes, apartments, and townhomes (one bedrooms run for around $700 - $900). Ogden is adored because of its proximity to the beach, as well as shopping and entertainment. There is also always something happening in Ogden, including community-wide festivals.

Silver Lake: This area is comprised of single family homes (often large three and four bedroom) and apartment buildings. The appeal of this area is that it is close enough to the water for quick access, but also inland enough to be considered suburbia. Many of the apartments around here offer short term lease options and great amenities (pool, deck, 24-hour gym, indoor pools, Wi-Fi, etc.). The area is also close enough to major highways (421, 117) to make your commute a bit easier. A two bedroom apartment in this area is typically priced around $700 - $800 a month.

Masonboro: This coastal neighborhood is made up of dwelling styles. Part nautical lifestyle, part urban lifestyle, Masonboro is an area coveted by many. Rental homes here tend to be larger, with multiple bedrooms and big, beautiful yards. One bedroom apartments are available for about $650, 2 bedroom apartments for $900.

Greenville Loop: In case you haven't noticed, Wilmington is much more than just a coastal city.There are many different apartment communities to choose from (in addition to single family homes). Its proximity to Empie Park, Highway I-40, and Wrightsville Beach is enough to make this neighborhood coveted, but it doesn’t hurt that the apartment living around here is chock full of amenities. Private patios, upgraded/gourmet kitchens, volleyball courts, washer and dryer units — you name it, the apartments for rent here provide it.

Downtown: This historic area is one of the largest in the country. Devoting a mile to the Riverwalk, Downtown Wimington has gone through a true resurgence. Old warehouses and buildings have been knocked down to make room for art museums, dining, and shopping. Living down here puts residents in the heart of the city’s cultural area. It also gives you prime access to the riverfront, holiday and art/music festivals, and proximity to downtown businesses. Residences here consist mainly of older homes, condos, and newer apartments. Living in the heart of downtown, you can expect to pay a bit more (about $1,000 a month for a one bedroom or studio apartment) but farther from the water prices tend to go down ($700 - $800 a month for a one bedroom).

Transportation:
Wilmington residents with their own set of wheels depend on a few local, state, and major highways to get around. US-17 runs from Wilmington, NC to Jacksonville, FL and is great for long road trips. Locally, folks tend to rely on US 74 & 76, which will connect you to the area beaches (Wrightsville, Carolina, Kure), as well as state highways 132/133. The major highway used to get in and around the city of Wilmington is I-40.

Wilmington is the type of town that beckons you to settle down and create your own Home Sweet Home. It may be a movie star, but there is no ego. It may be coastal, but it’s no seasonal beach town. It is home to five local theaters. It is riverfront property that makes for a fantastic morning view. You see, Wilmington is not one thing. It is everything. Wilmington welcomes you! Best of luck finding your new apartment to call home.

-By Katy Comal

Wilmington Renter Confidence Survey
National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

Here’s how Wilmington ranks on:

C
Overall satisfaction
C
Safety and crime rate
B-
Recreational activities
B
Affordability
C+
Quality of schools
A
Social Life
A+
Weather
A-
Commute time
B-
State and local taxes
D
Public transit
C+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Wilmington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Wilmington renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Wilmington vary widely across categories such as weather, social life, public transit, and jobs."

Key Findings in Wilmington include the following:

  • Wilmington renters gave their city a C overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Wilmington were weather and social life, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
  • The areas of concern to Wilmington renters are public transit (D) and jobs and career opportunities (F).
  • Wilmington did relatively poorly compared to other cities in North Carolina like Raleigh (A), Charlotte (A-) and Greensboro (A-).
  • Wilmington did relatively poorly compared to other coastal Southern cities, including Charleston (A-), Virginia Beach (A-) and Jacksonville (B-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.
Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Wilmington?
In Wilmington, the median rent is $727 for a studio, $737 for a 1-bedroom, $932 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,302 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wilmington, check out our monthly Wilmington Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wilmington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wilmington include Winter Park & Piney Woods, Pine Valley West, College Acres, Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland Estates, and Hanover Heights.
How pet-friendly is Wilmington?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Wilmington received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
How good are the schools in Wilmington?
Wilmington renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Wilmington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Wilmington?
Wilmington renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Wilmington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilmington?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilmington area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilmington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilmington from include Jacksonville, Leland, Little River, North Myrtle Beach, and Northchase.

