126 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC📍
1 of 31
1 of 91
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 40
1 of 105
1 of 45
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 21
Ogden: A nautical neighborhood, Ogden has plenty of rental homes, apartments, and townhomes (one bedrooms run for around $700 - $900). Ogden is adored because of its proximity to the beach, as well as shopping and entertainment. There is also always something happening in Ogden, including community-wide festivals.
Silver Lake: This area is comprised of single family homes (often large three and four bedroom) and apartment buildings. The appeal of this area is that it is close enough to the water for quick access, but also inland enough to be considered suburbia. Many of the apartments around here offer short term lease options and great amenities (pool, deck, 24-hour gym, indoor pools, Wi-Fi, etc.). The area is also close enough to major highways (421, 117) to make your commute a bit easier. A two bedroom apartment in this area is typically priced around $700 - $800 a month.
Masonboro: This coastal neighborhood is made up of dwelling styles. Part nautical lifestyle, part urban lifestyle, Masonboro is an area coveted by many. Rental homes here tend to be larger, with multiple bedrooms and big, beautiful yards. One bedroom apartments are available for about $650, 2 bedroom apartments for $900.
Greenville Loop: In case you haven't noticed, Wilmington is much more than just a coastal city.There are many different apartment communities to choose from (in addition to single family homes). Its proximity to Empie Park, Highway I-40, and Wrightsville Beach is enough to make this neighborhood coveted, but it doesn’t hurt that the apartment living around here is chock full of amenities. Private patios, upgraded/gourmet kitchens, volleyball courts, washer and dryer units — you name it, the apartments for rent here provide it.
Downtown: This historic area is one of the largest in the country. Devoting a mile to the Riverwalk, Downtown Wimington has gone through a true resurgence. Old warehouses and buildings have been knocked down to make room for art museums, dining, and shopping. Living down here puts residents in the heart of the city’s cultural area. It also gives you prime access to the riverfront, holiday and art/music festivals, and proximity to downtown businesses. Residences here consist mainly of older homes, condos, and newer apartments. Living in the heart of downtown, you can expect to pay a bit more (about $1,000 a month for a one bedroom or studio apartment) but farther from the water prices tend to go down ($700 - $800 a month for a one bedroom).
Wilmington residents with their own set of wheels depend on a few local, state, and major highways to get around. US-17 runs from Wilmington, NC to Jacksonville, FL and is great for long road trips. Locally, folks tend to rely on US 74 & 76, which will connect you to the area beaches (Wrightsville, Carolina, Kure), as well as state highways 132/133. The major highway used to get in and around the city of Wilmington is I-40.
Wilmington is the type of town that beckons you to settle down and create your own Home Sweet Home. It may be a movie star, but there is no ego. It may be coastal, but it’s no seasonal beach town. It is home to five local theaters. It is riverfront property that makes for a fantastic morning view. You see, Wilmington is not one thing. It is everything. Wilmington welcomes you! Best of luck finding your new apartment to call home.
Wilmington Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Wilmington ranks on:
Apartment List has released Wilmington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Wilmington renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Wilmington vary widely across categories such as weather, social life, public transit, and jobs."
Key Findings in Wilmington include the following:
- Wilmington renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Wilmington were weather and social life, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Wilmington renters are public transit (D) and jobs and career opportunities (F).
- Wilmington did relatively poorly compared to other cities in North Carolina like Raleigh (A), Charlotte (A-) and Greensboro (A-).
- Wilmington did relatively poorly compared to other coastal Southern cities, including Charleston (A-), Virginia Beach (A-) and Jacksonville (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.