158 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC

Neighborhoods in Leland

In the rapidly growing city of Leland, there are plenty of neighborhoods to check out. To find a neighborhood that works for you, explore the three main ones to get an idea of what life is like in the area.

City Center: Once home to a modest handful of fast-food joints and a Piggly Wiggly, the center of town now boasts numerous shopping meccas and big-box stores like Walmart and Rite-Aid. Local businesses have been brought over from Wilmington, such as Fat Tony's and Port City Java, and they thrive as well. Residents no longer need to commute to indulge in shopping and fine dining. It's all within reach, and housing for rent here is ample. Some furnished apartments are available, as well as single-family properties complete with a backyard and boat slip. Life is simple and serene. Living in Leland's city center, residents are close to Highway 17, which escorts them to the port city of Wilmington, area beaches, and shrimping boats in Calabash at a rapid pace.

Mill Creek: Oftentimes, folks like to live life at a slower pace. In this case, look for rental homes in Leland that are situated in the Mill Creek neighborhood. Rental homes here allow locals to relax within gated confines and pick up a round of golf at a moment's notice at nearby Cape Fear National Golf Course. Parks are also abundantly full of plastic playgrounds and running tracks. This neighborhood is a bit more scenic, yet recently developed, so glimpses of nature are visible among the cookie-cutter homes.

Sandy Creek: With picturesque drives and marshland, this area of town is resisting the big build-out and is still comprised of sparsely settled homes. It's rural, but right down the road from all the action. What a difference a couple of miles can make! Farmland, wildlife and the tranquil breeze -- that about sums it up. Renting here should provide the best bargain with large, three-bedroom homes for rent in an area of town that has yet to be taken over by the housing and business boom.