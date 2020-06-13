158 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC📍
Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities.
A squeaky-clean credit score and proof that you can afford your new digs are necessary when securing a house rental here. Most properties are recently built and want to ensure the tenant won't destroy that brand new carpet or scratch up the fresh coat of paint. It's smart to fill out a form claiming any damage that was already present upon move in, that way the security deposit dropped at signing will be returned with no hassles. Lease, money down, keys in hand, you'll be the lucky new resident in town. Get settled and explore.
In the rapidly growing city of Leland, there are plenty of neighborhoods to check out. To find a neighborhood that works for you, explore the three main ones to get an idea of what life is like in the area.
City Center: Once home to a modest handful of fast-food joints and a Piggly Wiggly, the center of town now boasts numerous shopping meccas and big-box stores like Walmart and Rite-Aid. Local businesses have been brought over from Wilmington, such as Fat Tony's and Port City Java, and they thrive as well. Residents no longer need to commute to indulge in shopping and fine dining. It's all within reach, and housing for rent here is ample. Some furnished apartments are available, as well as single-family properties complete with a backyard and boat slip. Life is simple and serene. Living in Leland's city center, residents are close to Highway 17, which escorts them to the port city of Wilmington, area beaches, and shrimping boats in Calabash at a rapid pace.
Mill Creek: Oftentimes, folks like to live life at a slower pace. In this case, look for rental homes in Leland that are situated in the Mill Creek neighborhood. Rental homes here allow locals to relax within gated confines and pick up a round of golf at a moment's notice at nearby Cape Fear National Golf Course. Parks are also abundantly full of plastic playgrounds and running tracks. This neighborhood is a bit more scenic, yet recently developed, so glimpses of nature are visible among the cookie-cutter homes.
Sandy Creek: With picturesque drives and marshland, this area of town is resisting the big build-out and is still comprised of sparsely settled homes. It's rural, but right down the road from all the action. What a difference a couple of miles can make! Farmland, wildlife and the tranquil breeze -- that about sums it up. Renting here should provide the best bargain with large, three-bedroom homes for rent in an area of town that has yet to be taken over by the housing and business boom.
Leland truly puts you at the center of it all. While driving around town, it's simple to run errands without driving far and wide. When wanderlust takes over, a 30-minute drive will deliver you to Wrightsville or Carolina Beach and seaside living is as fresh as the ocean air. Ten minutes gets you over the bridge to downtown Wilmington, hot eateries, live music, and a super dreamy backdrop over the Cape Fear River makes for an alluring Friday night agenda. Myrtle Beach and Calabash are just about an hour away and make for stellar weekend road trips, affordable on any budget.
Neighbors typically spend their weekends grilling outside or heading over to Leland Community Park to play horseshoes or baseball. The town offers all of these perks with little hassle. At Sturgeon Creek Park, residents can kayak, canoe, or fish at the town's first water access site. Another way to unwind while supporting the community is to rent and maintain a plot at the Community Garden, which offers space for folks to grow hearty vegetables that are then donated to the local food pantry.
Car ownership is an integral part of living in town. Can't get around without one. No proper public transportation system exists, however neighbors might be friendly enough to give you a lift from time to time. The town isn't easily traversed on foot, either, with sparse sidewalks. So get some wheels and get out there!