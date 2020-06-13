158 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1009 N. Sanderling Drive
1009 N. Sanderling Drive, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1987 sqft
1009 N. Sanderling Drive Available 07/01/20 Large End Unit Townhouse in Waterford - No expense was spared in this lovely corner unit located in the popular Waterford community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2322 sqft
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Windchime Way
201 Windchime Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
Furnished Magnolia Greens Town Home - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home in Magnolia Greens. This rental is available for a 10 to 12 month lease, includes use of all community amenities and is fully furnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1137 Greensview Circle
1137 Greensview Circle, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1720 sqft
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Estuary Court
212 Estuary Court, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2060 sqft
212 Estuary Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Westport - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Leland community of Westport.

1 of 55

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
Results within 1 mile of Leland

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 Webster ct ne
8100 Webster Court Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 68019 Sits on 0.5 acre, fenced yard with huge cazibo & big shed. New paint. Clean place. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68019 Property Id 68019 (RLNE5850187)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1681 Lincoln Rd NE
1681 Lincoln Road Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Wonderful family home - Property Id: 293851 Recently remodeled with new roof, bath fixtures, paint, new floors. Home is all brick with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Wilmington
44 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
24 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Echo Farms
10 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
City GuideLeland
Ready for a close-up? Leland and its residents are often used in large-production films. Maximum Overdrive and Domestic Disturbance were filmed here and, with tax credits for movie-industry elite, chances are locals will wind up rubbing elbows with the stars for years to come.

Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities.

Moving to Leland

A squeaky-clean credit score and proof that you can afford your new digs are necessary when securing a house rental here. Most properties are recently built and want to ensure the tenant won't destroy that brand new carpet or scratch up the fresh coat of paint. It's smart to fill out a form claiming any damage that was already present upon move in, that way the security deposit dropped at signing will be returned with no hassles. Lease, money down, keys in hand, you'll be the lucky new resident in town. Get settled and explore.

Neighborhoods in Leland

In the rapidly growing city of Leland, there are plenty of neighborhoods to check out. To find a neighborhood that works for you, explore the three main ones to get an idea of what life is like in the area.

City Center: Once home to a modest handful of fast-food joints and a Piggly Wiggly, the center of town now boasts numerous shopping meccas and big-box stores like Walmart and Rite-Aid. Local businesses have been brought over from Wilmington, such as Fat Tony's and Port City Java, and they thrive as well. Residents no longer need to commute to indulge in shopping and fine dining. It's all within reach, and housing for rent here is ample. Some furnished apartments are available, as well as single-family properties complete with a backyard and boat slip. Life is simple and serene. Living in Leland's city center, residents are close to Highway 17, which escorts them to the port city of Wilmington, area beaches, and shrimping boats in Calabash at a rapid pace.

Mill Creek: Oftentimes, folks like to live life at a slower pace. In this case, look for rental homes in Leland that are situated in the Mill Creek neighborhood. Rental homes here allow locals to relax within gated confines and pick up a round of golf at a moment's notice at nearby Cape Fear National Golf Course. Parks are also abundantly full of plastic playgrounds and running tracks. This neighborhood is a bit more scenic, yet recently developed, so glimpses of nature are visible among the cookie-cutter homes.

Sandy Creek: With picturesque drives and marshland, this area of town is resisting the big build-out and is still comprised of sparsely settled homes. It's rural, but right down the road from all the action. What a difference a couple of miles can make! Farmland, wildlife and the tranquil breeze -- that about sums it up. Renting here should provide the best bargain with large, three-bedroom homes for rent in an area of town that has yet to be taken over by the housing and business boom.

Life in Leland

Leland truly puts you at the center of it all. While driving around town, it's simple to run errands without driving far and wide. When wanderlust takes over, a 30-minute drive will deliver you to Wrightsville or Carolina Beach and seaside living is as fresh as the ocean air. Ten minutes gets you over the bridge to downtown Wilmington, hot eateries, live music, and a super dreamy backdrop over the Cape Fear River makes for an alluring Friday night agenda. Myrtle Beach and Calabash are just about an hour away and make for stellar weekend road trips, affordable on any budget.

Neighbors typically spend their weekends grilling outside or heading over to Leland Community Park to play horseshoes or baseball. The town offers all of these perks with little hassle. At Sturgeon Creek Park, residents can kayak, canoe, or fish at the town's first water access site. Another way to unwind while supporting the community is to rent and maintain a plot at the Community Garden, which offers space for folks to grow hearty vegetables that are then donated to the local food pantry.

Car ownership is an integral part of living in town. Can't get around without one. No proper public transportation system exists, however neighbors might be friendly enough to give you a lift from time to time. The town isn't easily traversed on foot, either, with sparse sidewalks. So get some wheels and get out there!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leland?
The average rent price for Leland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leland?
Some of the colleges located in the Leland area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leland from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Little River, North Myrtle Beach, and Northchase.

