18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
44 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
21 N. Front St. 4-C
21 N Front St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Wilmington - 1bd/1ba - FURNISHED-Unit available from 6/15 Downtown Wilmington, great location. Totally renovated - Cute, compact condo on 4th floor. Large bathroom with shower, bedroom, living room with galley kitchen. Hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Echo Farms
1 Unit Available
215 Valencia Court Unit 104
215 Valencia Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Passage Point Furnished Condo - Wow! Rare nicely furnished executive home in Wilmington. This lovely 2 BR 2 BA home is in Passage Point Condominium community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
419 Dock Street
419 Dock Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
419 Dock Street Available 07/01/20 Dock Street Bungalow - All Inclusive Executive Rental - Feast your eyes on this beautifully restored and modernized bungalow in historic downtown. This property is part of our luxury executive rental portfolio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
721 Melba ct
721 Melba Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
condo in wilinington NC - Property Id: 261286 cute fully furnished condo less than 2 miles from UNCW. available immediately for month to month lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4134 Breezewood Dr. #201
4134 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
4134 Breezewood Furnished Condo - Wonderful furnished condominium located just off of 17th Street Extension. Unit offers a queen bed in master, two twin beds, furnished but still room to make it feel like home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
106 N Water Street
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
501 sqft
9th floor one bedroom fully furnished unit with beautiful river view. Two elevators, security building, balcony. Monthly rental rate includes utilities with $75/mo for electric, any overage to be paid by tenant. Cable and internet is included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad
4500 Crawldad Court, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental Available April 1st- 30, 60, 90, 120 Day or More Lease Available Until October 31st UTILITIES INCLUDED - *Lease options: 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 120 days or more if needed.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
105 Grace Street
105 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
703 sqft
Lights, Camera, Action. Let's make a movie. NY Hatters Building Circa 2007. Top floor stylish urban condo in the Heart of Downtown Wilmington overlooking Grace St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
901 Seafarer Drive
901 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1488 sqft
901 Seafarer Drive - Fully-Furnished Carolina Beach Rental!!! This is a fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property in Carolina Sands. The property is available October - May.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Windchime Way
201 Windchime Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
Furnished Magnolia Greens Town Home - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home in Magnolia Greens. This rental is available for a 10 to 12 month lease, includes use of all community amenities and is fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10109 Belville Oaks Lane
10109 Belville Oaks Ln, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2105 sqft
New construction home available for rent. 6 month - 1 year lease. Beautiful new small family/kid friendly community. Home can come furnished or unfurnished. Pets negotiable. Call or text to setup a viewing!

