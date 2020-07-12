/
/
/
college acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:31 PM
116 Apartments for rent in College Acres, Wilmington, NC
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,311
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive
5006 Carleton Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1465 sqft
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive Available 08/21/20 5006-122 Carleton Drive - Lovely one-story townhome in Carleton Place. The property features off-street parking, fenced courtyard, community pool and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
317 Monlandil Drive
317 Monlandil Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1248 sqft
Near UNCW. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Master Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Entire house to be painted neutral color prior to move-in.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5112 Christian Drive
5112 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1716 sqft
3 BD/2BA plus FROG (Finished Room Over Garage). Students OK w/Cosigners. No Pets. Rent includes: community pool, Washer/Dryer, and front lawn care (HOA). Tenant is responsible for back lawn care. One and a half story brick townhouse.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5006 Carleton Drive Unit 133
5006 Carleton Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1579 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Fenced in backyard. Private courtyard and patio. Close to UNCW & beaches.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5341 Christian Drive
5341 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5341 Christian Drive Available 08/25/20 5341 Christian Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in very popular Carleton Place.
Results within 1 mile of College Acres
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,522
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Dupree Drive #5
130 Dupree Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
LOCATION! 130 Dupree Dr #5 - Location, Location, Location! Ready July 1st. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home located minutes to Wrightsville Beach. All new stainless appliances. Custom Island with lots of storage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4913 Marlin Ct
4913 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
Nicely appointed 3BR Townhome with many new features just a short walk from Campus. This home is freshly updated and a great deal for students!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5025 Lamppost Circle
5025 Lampost Circle, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1001 sqft
5025 Lamppost Circle - L5025 Available 07/17/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse located in Village Square - 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Village Square No Pets Allowed (RLNE4939605)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4908 Pompano Court
4908 Pompano Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
900 sqft
A students dream home! Walk..Drive..Ride your bike to UNCW in minutes. The Community has a pool when you don't want to fight the beach traffic. This Townhouse has 2 bedrooms upstairs that are both spacious.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5308 Wrightsville Avenue
5308 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Central Wilmington minutes to downtown Wrightsville beach UNCW hardwood floors fenced in yard
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
4925 Marlin Ct.
4925 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
365 Lullwater Drive
365 Lullwater Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
365 Lullwater Drive Available 08/10/20 367 Lullwater Dirve - Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex with LVP throughout home, updated appliances, new countertops, paint. Tenant occupied till mid August. Please call the office with questions. (RLNE5917315)