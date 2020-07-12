/
winter park piney woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Winter Park & Piney Woods, Wilmington, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4913 Marlin Ct
4913 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
Nicely appointed 3BR Townhome with many new features just a short walk from Campus. This home is freshly updated and a great deal for students!
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
4908 Pompano Court
4908 Pompano Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
900 sqft
A students dream home! Walk..Drive..Ride your bike to UNCW in minutes. The Community has a pool when you don't want to fight the beach traffic. This Townhouse has 2 bedrooms upstairs that are both spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5308 Wrightsville Avenue
5308 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Central Wilmington minutes to downtown Wrightsville beach UNCW hardwood floors fenced in yard
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
4925 Marlin Ct.
4925 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park & Piney Woods
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Dupree Drive #5
130 Dupree Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
LOCATION! 130 Dupree Dr #5 - Location, Location, Location! Ready July 1st. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home located minutes to Wrightsville Beach. All new stainless appliances. Custom Island with lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3601 Stratford Boulevard
3601 Stratford Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/17/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Pine Cone Rd
138 Pine Cone Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family Home with Detached 2 car garage - Available now! Lovely 2 Br 1 Ba Home on quiet side street with detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included! Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
913 Downey Branch Lane
913 Downey Branch Lane, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Wilshire townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located 5 minutes to UNCW and downtown. Laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. Washer/Dryer Included. 1 pet permitted 25 pound weight limit with $300 non-refundable deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive
5006 Carleton Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1465 sqft
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive Available 08/21/20 5006-122 Carleton Drive - Lovely one-story townhome in Carleton Place. The property features off-street parking, fenced courtyard, community pool and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Bryan Ave
901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/31/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
317 Monlandil Drive
317 Monlandil Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1248 sqft
Near UNCW. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Master Bedroom has it's own Bathroom. Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Entire house to be painted neutral color prior to move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5112 Christian Drive
5112 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1716 sqft
3 BD/2BA plus FROG (Finished Room Over Garage). Students OK w/Cosigners. No Pets. Rent includes: community pool, Washer/Dryer, and front lawn care (HOA). Tenant is responsible for back lawn care. One and a half story brick townhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5006 Carleton Drive Unit 133
5006 Carleton Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1579 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Fenced in backyard. Private courtyard and patio. Close to UNCW & beaches.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4105 Kenan Court
4105 Kenan Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
4105 Kenan Court Available 05/23/20 4105 Kenan Court - Nice Neighborhood, Pet friendly, some units have fenced yards. Close to UNCW, downtown, and beach. Pest control, lawn care and monthly HVAC filters are included. Call today for more details.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
811 Bonham Avenue
811 Bonham Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 bedroom availble for rent in Wilshire Woods - This 4 bedroom house is settled on a wooded lot conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and UNCW. All four bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
365 Lullwater Drive
365 Lullwater Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
365 Lullwater Drive Available 08/10/20 367 Lullwater Dirve - Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex with LVP throughout home, updated appliances, new countertops, paint. Tenant occupied till mid August. Please call the office with questions. (RLNE5917315)
Results within 5 miles of Winter Park & Piney Woods
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
116 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.