39 Apartments For Rent Near UNCW
24 Units Available
College Acres
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
34 Units Available
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
31 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
29 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
20 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
6 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
6 Units Available
Devon Park
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
7 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
5 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
3601 Stratford Boulevard
3601 Stratford Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/17/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home.
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
4105 Kenan Court
4105 Kenan Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
4105 Kenan Court Available 05/23/20 4105 Kenan Court - Nice Neighborhood, Pet friendly, some units have fenced yards. Close to UNCW, downtown, and beach. Pest control, lawn care and monthly HVAC filters are included. Call today for more details.
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
913 Downey Branch Lane
913 Downey Branch Lane, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Wilshire townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located 5 minutes to UNCW and downtown. Laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. Washer/Dryer Included. 1 pet permitted 25 pound weight limit with $300 non-refundable deposit.
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5112 Christian Drive
5112 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1716 sqft
3 BD/2BA plus FROG (Finished Room Over Garage). Students OK w/Cosigners. No Pets. Rent includes: community pool, Washer/Dryer, and front lawn care (HOA). Tenant is responsible for back lawn care. One and a half story brick townhouse.
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive
5006 Carleton Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1465 sqft
5006-122 Carleton Place Drive Available 08/21/20 5006-122 Carleton Drive - Lovely one-story townhome in Carleton Place. The property features off-street parking, fenced courtyard, community pool and more.
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4625 McClelland Drive 204
4625 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
4625 McClelland Drive V204 Wilmington, NC 28405 - Two bedroom, Two bath second floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
901 Bryan Ave
901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/31/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW.
1 Unit Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
5324 Wrightsville Ave. Garage Apt.
5324 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
5324 Wrightsville Ave. Garage Apt. Available 08/01/20 5324 Wrightsville Ave, Garage Apt. - Centrally located one bedroom garage apartment with a private fenced yard, separate driveway with garage, new carpet, paint, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Long Leaf Hills
138 Pine Cone Rd
138 Pine Cone Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family Home with Detached 2 car garage - Available now! Lovely 2 Br 1 Ba Home on quiet side street with detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included! Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
4913 Marlin Ct
4913 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
Nicely appointed 3BR Townhome with many new features just a short walk from Campus. This home is freshly updated and a great deal for students!
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4402 McClelland Drive New Hanover County
4402 Mc Clelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1250 sqft
Rental Home Available in McClelland Woods - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for a move-in today! This rental is located in McClelland Woods. Close to shops, restaurants, UNCW and more! 1,250 sqft and detached garage.