/
/
sneads ferry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Sneads Ferry, NC📍
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
11 Bay Drive
11 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
205 Sailor Street
205 Sailor St, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2243 sqft
Welcome to coastal living!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is breathtaking and offers plenty of space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, plantation style shutters and an open concept makes the house flow seamlessly.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
623 Riva Ridge Road
623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
120 Crabshell Lane
120 Crabshell Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful, custom three bedroom home nestled into a quiet neighborhood just a hop, skip, and a jump from Bump's Creek! Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a covered country front porch are just a few of the many
Results within 1 mile of Sneads Ferry
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
Close to the back gate to Camp LeJeune, MARSOC and New River Air Station. Located in Chadwick Shores, a gated, waterfront community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ bonus room home is available in July.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
221 Peggy's Trace
221 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1838 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath conveniently located in the Peggys Cove @ Southbridge subdivision. Fenced in back yard, LVP flooring throughout first floor, new carpeting upstairs, 2 car garage. AVAILABLE JULY 15th! 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
345 Chadwick Shores Dr
345 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 05/15/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659 NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MAY 4 -TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick
1 of 1
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
252 Breakwater Drive
252 Breakwater Dr, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Talk About Location!! This home is located in a community only minutes from beautiful North Carolina beaches as well as the side gate of Camp Lejeune! Residents will enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Sneads Ferry
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Long Pond Dr.
113 Long Pond Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
113 Long Pond Dr. Available 07/22/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - Welcome Home to The Landing at Mill Creek. This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - *Pets Allowed! (*Please read listing description) - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
805 Horace Grant Court
805 Horace Grant Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2249 sqft
undefined
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2224 New River Inlet Road
2224 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom, 2 bath Ocean front condo is the definition of affordable living at the beach! Breathtaking views everywhere you look. Enjoy walks on the beach every evening without ever having to get into your car.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
198 Marina Wynd Way
198 Marina Wynd Way, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
undefined
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
5 Grant Circle
5 Grant Circle, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Two story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Grantwood subdivision on 1.99 acre lot. Pets negotiable, fees apply. Dixon elementary in the neighborhood, convienent 10 minute drive to MCAS New River and Camp Lejuene, and the beaches of Topsail Island.
1 of 10
Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
141 Seagull Lane
141 Sea Gull Lane, North Topsail Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Perfect location with ocean views. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in North Topsail Beach. Call today to schedule your showing.
Results within 10 miles of Sneads Ferry
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sneads Ferry rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Sneads Ferry area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sneads Ferry from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, Leland, and Northchase.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCKings Grant, NCBeaufort, NC
Newport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC