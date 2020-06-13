/
myrtle grove
162 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC📍
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.
1 Unit Available
4705 Rushing drive
4705 Rushing Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
4705 Rushing drive Available 09/04/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Crosswinds Subdivision - 2100 Square foot home in Crosswinds Subdivisions with a screened in porch and fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5117 LONG POINT ROAD Available 06/15/20 Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Verified
$
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Verified
$
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
1 Unit Available
137 Seminole Trail
137 Seminole Trail, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BD/2BA Spacious brick ranch home located in Tanglewood. - Spacious Brick Ranch home located in the highly sought after Tanglewood Community.
1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
1 Unit Available
4804-38 South College Road
4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month.
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
1 Unit Available
4409 Jay Bird Circle - 1
4409 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit overlooking the community swimming pool and pond. Community clubhouse and fitness center a plus. Schools: Pine Valley ES, Myrtle Grove MS, Hoggard HS Directions: Take South College Rd towards Monkey Junction.
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.
1 Unit Available
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified
$
Lincoln Forest
14 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified
Winter Park & Piney Woods
19 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Myrtle Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Myrtle Grove area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Myrtle Grove from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Little River, and Northchase.