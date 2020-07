Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room yoga cats allowed accessible garage parking bocce court car wash area coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Element Barclay understands the importance of where you live and how you live. The ability to walk to the movie theater, restaurants and pubs means you live in a location that makes your life easier. Close proximity to Wrightsville beach (15 minutes) and historic downtown (10 minutes) means live in an accessible area. A heated saltwater pool, outdoor living space, interactive fitness center, bark park and paw spa means you live in a community that caters to your lifestyle. You care where your home is and how it impacts your life, so we built something to match your enthusiasm. Welcome to Element Barclay.