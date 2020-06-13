/
/
northchase
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Northchase, NC📍
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
16 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$964
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Northchase
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5105 Exton Park Loop
5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4822 Exton Park Loop
4822 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4822 Exton Park Loop - 4822 Exton Park Loop (RLNE5846086)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Northchase
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
19 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
College Acres
30 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
College Acres
10 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
3 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
47 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
62 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
42 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Northchase rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Northchase area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northchase from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Hampstead, and Shallotte.