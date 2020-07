Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

419 South 4th Street Available 08/01/20 419 S. 4th Street - Charming downstairs 1 bedroom duplex in the historic district on S. 4th street between Nun and Church streets. Large 1 bedroom with plenty of off street parking on a beautiful brick and tree lined street. New Paint, new 2'' wood blinds, new stainless appliances and so much more. Hardwood floors throughout. A fantastic unit and a great neighborhood. Enjoy relaxing under the big Oak Tree in the back or entertaining guests. Call today for an appointment to view this incredible historic apartment.



