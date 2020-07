Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit internet access package receiving

Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer. A quick commute to Historic Downtown Wilmington for shopping, site seeing, and entertainment, or if you're ready to feel the ocean breeze, Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach are minutes away!