Hunter's Run Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub online portal

Welcome to Hunter’s Run Apartment Homes located in Raleigh, NC. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are located just off Buck Jones Road in Raleigh at the edge of Cary, so you get the best of both cities. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining at Cary Towne Center, Crossroads Plaza and Crabtree Mall. North Carolina State University and Meredith College are within a few miles and Downtown Raleigh is just 4 miles away. Plus, we offer easy access to the area’s most progressive employers at the Research Triangle Park and WakeMed Health & Hospitals.



Hunter’s Run has spacious one level apartment homes. Inside you will find a fully-equipped kitchen, carpet, vaulted ceilings and additional storage. Our community features a park-like setting with a refreshing pool and sundeck, grilling area, laundry center, ample green space for your furry friends. We welcome you to your new home!