Hunter's Run Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Hunter's Run Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
5801 Blacksmith Dr · (919) 289-8365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5801 Blacksmith Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BP548 · Avail. Jul 18

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit BL5800 · Avail. Jul 15

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit BL5863 · Avail. Aug 7

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit BL5811 · Avail. Jul 15

$971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit BB5726 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit BP502 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Run Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Hunter’s Run Apartment Homes located in Raleigh, NC. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are located just off Buck Jones Road in Raleigh at the edge of Cary, so you get the best of both cities. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining at Cary Towne Center, Crossroads Plaza and Crabtree Mall. North Carolina State University and Meredith College are within a few miles and Downtown Raleigh is just 4 miles away. Plus, we offer easy access to the area’s most progressive employers at the Research Triangle Park and WakeMed Health & Hospitals.

Hunter’s Run has spacious one level apartment homes. Inside you will find a fully-equipped kitchen, carpet, vaulted ceilings and additional storage. Our community features a park-like setting with a refreshing pool and sundeck, grilling area, laundry center, ample green space for your furry friends. We welcome you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: Starts at $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Attic space above every home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Run Apartments have any available units?
Hunter's Run Apartments has 7 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunter's Run Apartments have?
Some of Hunter's Run Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Hunter's Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunter's Run Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Hunter's Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
