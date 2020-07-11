62 Apartments for rent in Raleigh, NC with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Raleigh apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,033
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1198 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
11 Units Available
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1305 sqft
Short hop to 70 Freeway and Route 50. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Crabtree Valley Mall. Large, 1-2 bedroom layouts available. Dog park, basketball court and tennis court on-site. Wood-burning fireplaces.
57 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
35 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
968 sqft
**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings.
28 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
23 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
17 Units Available
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,070
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1050 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes in Midtown Raleigh, North Hills. Units include designer interior, Wi-Fi and Smart TV. Grounds amenities include Bike Share program, business center and specialty concierge services.
8 Units Available
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
45 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,159
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
37 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
45 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
42 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
4 Units Available
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Shellbrook apartment homes are varied and spacious. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom. Pet-friendly. Beautiful pond views and a scenic walking trail on the grounds.
20 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
9 Units Available
Rose Heights
3801 Glen Verde Trail #101, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1329 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NCRose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed, a
12 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,152
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
13 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
24 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$796
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
4 Units Available
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,031
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
916 sqft
This pet-friendly community has its own gym, tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. There's also plenty of shopping just a short drive away at the Pleasant Valley Promenade.
12 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
City Guide for Raleigh, NC

Trying to find the perfect home under the perfect blue skies of North Carolina? It may not seem difficult, due to the mild climate and easy going nature of the city and its people. However, this is a very diverse city that is continuously changing and growing, adding new life and culture into every little nook and cranny.

North Carolina has a lot to offer, and this humble guide is here to help you take a peek at all your options, from hipster night-life and artsy districts, to family-rearing suburban dwellings, to wide-open country land.

Having trouble with Craigslist Raleigh? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Raleigh, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Raleigh apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Raleigh apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

