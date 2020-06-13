18 Apartments for rent in Wilson, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW, Wilson, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1450 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments offer various floor plans, modern kitchens, W/D hookups and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court and bike storage. Easy access to I-95 and I-795.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hills
1 Unit Available
2508 Canal Drive
2508 Canal Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1724 sqft
2508 Canal Drive - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath with formal living room, den/dining area, bonus den, 2-car carport and large wired utility shed! Lots of new updates: new flooring, new countertops, and so much more! NO REFRIGERATOR NO PETS Felt pads

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavalier Terrace
1 Unit Available
1702 Anderson Street
1702 Anderson Street Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1210 sqft
1702 Anderson Street - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Cavalier Terrace with dining room and storage garage! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3206 Grapevine Court
3206 Grapevine Court, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1294 sqft
3206 Grapevine Court Available 07/10/20 3206 Grapevine Court - 3 bedroom, 2 bath NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5756219)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge West
1 Unit Available
3603 Ashford Drive
3603 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1485 sqft
3603 Ashford Drive - FABULOUS 3 bedroom new construction home! Granite countertops, plank floors, fenced backyard, 2-car garage and much more! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
1402 Corbett Avenue
1402 Corbett Avenue North, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1096 sqft
1402 Corbett Avenue Available 07/08/20 1402 Corbett Avenue - This home has a large laundry room, eat-in kitchen and a large fenced in backyard Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookside Manor
1 Unit Available
1106 Courtland Drive
1106 Courtland Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1820 sqft
1106 Courtland Drive Available 07/10/20 1106 Courtland Drive - This home has tons of space, including kitchen open to great room, formal living room, dining room, double garage and large deck overlooking backyard! NO PETS No Pets

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavalier Terrace
1 Unit Available
204 Raleigh Road Pkwy W
204 Raleigh Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1827 sqft
204 Raleigh Road Pkwy W Available 07/10/20 204 Raleigh Road - Lovely historic home on Raleigh Road with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, small office/living area in addition to living room, large front porch and shed! NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828771)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Batts Farm
1 Unit Available
2825 Canal Drive
2825 Canal Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1242 sqft
2825 Canal Drive Available 07/08/20 2825 Canal Drive - Great Batts Farm home with 3 bedrooms, detached storage shed, and fenced backyard! NO REFRIGERATOR Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wescott Village
1 Unit Available
3515 Providence Lane
3515 Providence Lane Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1377 sqft
3515 Providence Lane - Great 3 bedroom home with spacious kitchen, vaulted ceilings and fenced backyard! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehall
1 Unit Available
3102 Welford Place
3102 Welford Place, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
3102 Welford Place Available 08/07/20 3102 Welford Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitehall subdivision with beautiful finishes! Granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms, soaking tub, full 2-car garage

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Wescott Village
1 Unit Available
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1455 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stoneybrook Farm
1 Unit Available
3408 Stoneybrook Drive
3408 Stoneybrook Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1758 sqft
3408 Stoneybrook Drive Available 06/10/20 3408 Stoneybrook Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with refinished hardwoods, fenced yard, dining room, gas logs in living room (must be serviced and maintained by tenant) and so much more! Gast Heat Electric

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3604 Ashford Drive
3604 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
3604 Ashford Drive Available 06/10/20 3604 Ashford Drive - Fantastic new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautiful finishes, gas fireplace, back patio and fenced backyard! Pets allowed.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jetstream Park
1 Unit Available
4009 Eclipse Way
4009 Eclipse Northwest Way, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
4009 Eclipse Way Available 06/09/20 4009 Eclipse Way - Fantactic 3 bedroom home in Lantern Square on cul-de-sac lot with gas logs and formal dining area! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2705 Barkley Drive
2705 Barkley Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
2705 Barkley Drive - Cottage style 3 bedroom, 2 bath new construction home with beautiful finishes and large open great room and dining area! NO PETS NO Security Deposit Required with 2 year lease *one year lease term option WITH security

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Cavalier Terrace
1 Unit Available
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2801 sqft
Classic home in quiet Wilson neighborhood. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout highlights the beauty of this home.
Results within 10 miles of Wilson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Memorial Church Road
513 Memorial Church Road, Fremont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
513 Memorial Church Rd - 513 Memorial Church Rd No Pets Allowed (RLNE4333355)
City GuideWilson
Wilson, NC

Greetings, ladies and gents, renters of all ages, and welcome to your virtual one-stop Wilson, North Carolina apartment hunting shop! Tucked away in the Carolina Coastal Plain region about 40 miles from capital city Raleigh, Wilson is a primo living locale for budget-minded renters who appreciate a small town vibe with the amenities of a big city. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start searching through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because the perfect Wilson, North Carolina rental is just a few clicks away!

As you’d expect in a city divided almost evenly between homeowners and renters, apartments in Wilson are easy to come by and available in all shapes and sizes. Are you on a tight budget and looking for a cheap apartment in Wilson? Great! These listings include some extremely low-budget studio apartments and one-bedroom places in the sub-$400 (nope, not a typo!) range. If, on the other hand, you’ve got $800-$900 to spend and want to live in the lap of luxury, you’ll be glad to know there also are some extremely upscale rentals that include super-duper amenities like fitness centers, swimming pools, clubhouses, free Wi-Fi, and pet parks where your four-legged roomie can run around.

Although there are a few newer apartments in Wilson, most are at least a few decades old (only about 1 in 10 residences sprouted up later than 1995), so hopefully you appreciate old school flair in your living quarters. Obviously, older units can sometimes have warts that newer rentals don’t, making it especially important for Wilson apartment renters to give their new place a solid inspection (checking to make sure the pipes, sinks, shower-heads, appliances, heating/cooling units, windows, etc. function properly) before moving in. Fortunately, waiting lists are unheard of in Wilson and apartment complexes generally have vacancies year-round, giving renters the luxury of shopping the market leisurely and thoroughly for the best possible apartment deals.

Generally, the most neighborly, family-friendly sections of Wilson are located in the western/northwestern neighborhoods, while the lower-income, higher-crime areas are clustered near the urban core. Still, we recommend you visit the city in advance to decide for yourself which ‘hood is best for you; many residents live, work, and play in the historic downtown area their entire lives without ever being victimized, harassed, throttled, waylaid, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or anything else along the lines of silly words.

Factor in a highly diversified local economy, a vibrant arts scene, and a variety of family-friendly outdoors attractions, and we suspect you’ll soon feel right at home in your new Wilson, North Carolina apartment. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wilson?
The average rent price for Wilson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilson?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilson area include Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Pitt Community College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilson from include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Greenville, and Wake Forest.

