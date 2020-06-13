18 Apartments for rent in Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC

Greetings, ladies and gents, renters of all ages, and welcome to your virtual one-stop Wilson, North Carolina apartment hunting shop! Tucked away in the Carolina Coastal Plain region about 40 miles from capital city Raleigh, Wilson is a primo living locale for budget-minded renters who appreciate a small town vibe with the amenities of a big city. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start searching through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because the perfect Wilson, North Carolina rental is just a few clicks away!

As you’d expect in a city divided almost evenly between homeowners and renters, apartments in Wilson are easy to come by and available in all shapes and sizes. Are you on a tight budget and looking for a cheap apartment in Wilson? Great! These listings include some extremely low-budget studio apartments and one-bedroom places in the sub-$400 (nope, not a typo!) range. If, on the other hand, you’ve got $800-$900 to spend and want to live in the lap of luxury, you’ll be glad to know there also are some extremely upscale rentals that include super-duper amenities like fitness centers, swimming pools, clubhouses, free Wi-Fi, and pet parks where your four-legged roomie can run around.

Although there are a few newer apartments in Wilson, most are at least a few decades old (only about 1 in 10 residences sprouted up later than 1995), so hopefully you appreciate old school flair in your living quarters. Obviously, older units can sometimes have warts that newer rentals don’t, making it especially important for Wilson apartment renters to give their new place a solid inspection (checking to make sure the pipes, sinks, shower-heads, appliances, heating/cooling units, windows, etc. function properly) before moving in. Fortunately, waiting lists are unheard of in Wilson and apartment complexes generally have vacancies year-round, giving renters the luxury of shopping the market leisurely and thoroughly for the best possible apartment deals.

Generally, the most neighborly, family-friendly sections of Wilson are located in the western/northwestern neighborhoods, while the lower-income, higher-crime areas are clustered near the urban core. Still, we recommend you visit the city in advance to decide for yourself which ‘hood is best for you; many residents live, work, and play in the historic downtown area their entire lives without ever being victimized, harassed, throttled, waylaid, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or anything else along the lines of silly words.

Factor in a highly diversified local economy, a vibrant arts scene, and a variety of family-friendly outdoors attractions, and we suspect you’ll soon feel right at home in your new Wilson, North Carolina apartment. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and best of luck!