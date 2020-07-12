/
olde east raleigh
212 Apartments for rent in Olde East Raleigh, Raleigh, NC
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
562 E Martin Drive
562 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Great Single Family Rental Downtown Raleigh. 3 Beds/ Fenced in Back Large Yard/ Storage Bldg/Hardwoods Down/ Security System Incl. / Walking Distance to Dining /Entertainment / Avail Now. Dog weight limit 40lbs. Pet Rent Monthly
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
734 East Lenoir Street - 734
734 East Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
Located blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh and a 5 minute walk to Transfer Co. Food Hall, this fully renovated quad-plex offers 4 two bedroom and one bath units with several floor plan options.
Results within 1 mile of Olde East Raleigh
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,134
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,232
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
43 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,175
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
126 Units Available
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1261 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Moses Court
900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Polk St.
325 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3834 sqft
325 Polk St. Available 09/12/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Historic Oakwood, with fenced in yard and dedicatd officespace - Pet Friendly! - Haven’t you always dreamed of living in Historic Oakwood? I know we have...
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 E. Lenoir Street
1401 East Lenoir Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1401 E. Lenoir Street Available 07/15/20 Great ranch near Downtown Raleigh! - 3BD, 2BA ranch home near downtown. Open floor plan. New flooring in living room. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Ceiling fans. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2303
301 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1152 sqft
Sensational 2 Bedroom | 2 Bath Downtown Condominium at the PNC Plaza - The virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
317 W Morgan Street
317 West Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located Dawson Condos---2 BR/ 2 BA unit w/over 1100 sq. ft.! 10ft. ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances! Huge new shower in master bath. Lots of storage space-huge closets.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 W North Street
400 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary condo w/open floor plan in Glenwood South, expansive views ofdowntown & warehouse districts. 2 BR/2 BA.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1109 East Martin Street
1109 East Martin Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1451 sqft
1109 E Martin Street has been fully renovated with modern accents. The home is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath within walking distance to Downtown Raleigh.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1213 Boyer Street
1213 Boyer Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Raleigh. This home was fully renovated in 2020 and has incredible new upgrades including fenced in backyard, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and quartz counter tops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
614 Capital Boulevard
614 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1034 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in the warehouse-style historic Cotton Mill! Two bedroom/two bath unit with high ceilings and huge windows. Tons of natural light. Hardwoods in living space. Large laundry room off kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 Fayetteville Street
319 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1420 sqft
Stunning top floor unit at the Hudson Condos in the heart of downtown. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath w/hardwoods throughout living & bedrooms. Open living/kitchen/dining overlooking Fayetteville St. Large kitchen w/tons of storage & counter space.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
907 Bragg Street
907 Bragg Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home is looking for new tenants! Very convenient into Downtown Raleigh - especially Chavis Park, greenways, Transfer Co and more! Great living area with a first floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and private
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1308 South State Street
1308 South State Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Your new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home has recently been remodeled, and is convenient to downtown. This home comes with wood floors and a brand new washer and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
286 E Davie Street
286 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1287 sqft
Completely updated condo in Founders Row. Wood floors, first floor one level unit with secured surface level parking. $300 move in fee.
