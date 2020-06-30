All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

195 Piedmont Pointe Dr

195 Piedmont Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Piedmont Point Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Security Deposit:Call for details

Amenities:

Air Conditioning
All Electric Kitchen
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Central Air/Heating
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Mini Blinds
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spacious Closets
W/D Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have any available units?
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have?
Some of 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr has accessible units.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College