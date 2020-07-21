Rent Calculator
609 East John Street
609 East John Street
609 East John Street
Location
609 East John Street, Matthews, NC 28105
Pine Forest
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bedroom brick ranch in the heart of Matthews, minutes to downtown Matthews and minutes to 485. Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen an bathroom. Large carport with laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 East John Street have any available units?
609 East John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Matthews, NC
.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Matthews Rent Report
.
Is 609 East John Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 East John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 East John Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 East John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Matthews
.
Does 609 East John Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 East John Street offers parking.
Does 609 East John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 East John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 East John Street have a pool?
No, 609 East John Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 East John Street have accessible units?
No, 609 East John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 East John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 East John Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 East John Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 East John Street does not have units with air conditioning.
