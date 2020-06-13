/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1493 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
The Heathers
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.
1125 Township parkway
1125 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools.
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
13546 Kintyre Court
13546 Kintyre Court, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
Fantastic move-in ready home in a great location. Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious rooms. Master with vaulted ceiling and dual vanities. Awesome sun-room with skylights makes a great bonus space. Fenced yard.
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive, Charlotte, NC
Great location, near shopping, dining and YMCA. Desirable Matthews Neighborhood. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Gas log fireplace in Family Room.
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.
1120 Smoke House Drive
1120 Smoke House Drive, Charlotte, NC
Update two story home on a cul-de -sac in desirable Sardis Woods. Featuring a fireplace in the great room and laminate wood floors in the living area.
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.
8706 Wood Sorrel Court
8706 Wood Sorrel Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.
9701 Marshbrooke Road
9701 Marshbrooke Road, Charlotte, NC
Beautiful Four Bedroom Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
