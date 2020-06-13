/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
74 Accessible Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Hembstead
25 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Forest
12 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$752
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Sharon Amity
12 Units Available
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountainbrook
13 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,372
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
13 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1167 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Olde Providence South
1 Unit Available
6408 Providence Farm Lane
6408 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,822
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte.
Results within 10 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
The South End
32 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,254
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Beverly Woods
25 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foxcroft
30 Units Available
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,272
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1205 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montclaire South
17 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Park
16 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1551 sqft
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Collingwood
14 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Collingwood
7 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$962
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$892
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Similar Pages
Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMatthews 3 BedroomsMatthews Accessible ApartmentsMatthews Apartments under $1,000Matthews Apartments under $1,100
Matthews Apartments under $900Matthews Apartments with BalconyMatthews Apartments with GarageMatthews Apartments with GymMatthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMatthews Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC