Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Matthews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Marshbrooke
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$766
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
Sardis Woods
1 Unit Available
7726 Surreywood Place
7726 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1241 sqft
Cute brick ranch home nestled among well manicured and maintained homes in Sardis Woods, features three large bedrooms, a master and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Provincetowne
29 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1167 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,372
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Sherwood Forest
8 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxcroft
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Matthews, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Matthews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

