Apartment List
/
NC
/
matthews
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matthews apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,339
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
246 Amir Circle
246 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11228 Gladewater Drive
11228 Gladewater Drive, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1800 sqft
11228 Gladewater Drive Available 08/15/20 Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Matthews - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a den. Kitchen offers appliances such as a range, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9815 Treeside Lane
9815 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1820 sqft
This 3-story townhome is located in Parkview at Matthews. Offers ~1800 s.f., 3 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Lower level has office/play room, closets, washer/dryer and a half bath. Main level has kitchen with center island.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
The Heathers
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Coming Soon!! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7800 Greylock Ridge Road
7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3265 sqft
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2223 Kimway Drive
2223 Kimway Dr, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1831 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Check out this gorgeous ranch on an almost half acre lot! Built-in 2016, this home is practically new! Walk inside and you will see dark hardwoods throughout the home, an open floor plan, and a stunning kitchen! The
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
East Forest
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, package receiving service, pool and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marshbrooke
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Idlewild South
7303 Aragorn Lane
7303 Aragorn Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1544 sqft
Lovely Craftsman inspired home. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring through out the first level. Enter into the large open family and dining area. Perfect for entertaining.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Matthews, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matthews apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMatthews 3 BedroomsMatthews Accessible ApartmentsMatthews Apartments under $1,000
Matthews Apartments under $1,100Matthews Apartments with BalconyMatthews Apartments with GarageMatthews Apartments with GymMatthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMatthews Apartments with Move-in Specials
Matthews Apartments with ParkingMatthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-DryerMatthews Dog Friendly ApartmentsMatthews Furnished ApartmentsMatthews Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College