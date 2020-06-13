Apartment List
101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC

Finding an apartment in Matthews that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Township parkway
1125 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2372 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$766
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Smoke House Drive
1120 Smoke House Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1971 sqft
Update two story home on a cul-de -sac in desirable Sardis Woods. Featuring a fireplace in the great room and laminate wood floors in the living area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
8330 Gossomer Bay Drive
8330 Gossomer Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1670 sqft
Great 3-bedroom townhome in desirable Beverly Crest. Open floor plan. Spacious Master Suite w/dual vanities, garden tub & shower. New Laminate Flooring. Freshly painted interior. Refrigerator, washer & dryer remain. All bedrooms on upper level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Stallings Road
1216 Stallings Road, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Single Fam Full Brick Ranch on nice corner lot. Home features 3 bdrm, 2 full bath. Many recent updates. $1395 monthly, minimum 1 year lease. Dog considered. Tenant responsible for utilities & yard. Good Credit required.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
508 Brackenbury Ln
508 Brackenbury Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3071 sqft
Tucked away in the Sardis Forest neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Matthews, NC

Finding an apartment in Matthews that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

