101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more