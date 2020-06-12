/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
251 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1202 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Marshbrooke
8 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Hembstead
25 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Marshbrooke
39 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
East Forest
27 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1238 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
East Forest
10 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1018 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$880
856 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Sardis Woods
18 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oxford Hunt
26 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Foxcroft
40 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Olde Providence South
17 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
984 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Forest
15 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$824
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Providence Country Club
72 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1345 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
971 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wessex Square
19 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Ballantyne West
49 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Provincetowne
31 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1250 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
