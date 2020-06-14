/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM
214 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Marshbrooke
7 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2925 Senna Drive
2925 Senna Drive, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2000 sqft
1000 sqft approx move in ready and in a office/retail location in a park like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
645 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Hembstead
26 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
767 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
718 sqft
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Forest
13 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$754
637 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
792 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
North Sharon Amity
12 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
716 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,224
776 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Similar Pages
Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMatthews 3 BedroomsMatthews Accessible ApartmentsMatthews Apartments under $1,000Matthews Apartments under $1,100
Matthews Apartments under $900Matthews Apartments with BalconyMatthews Apartments with GarageMatthews Apartments with GymMatthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMatthews Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC