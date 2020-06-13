Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Briley

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Marshbrooke
8 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3630 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Marshbrooke
37 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$767
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Sardis Woods
18 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sardis Woods
1 Unit Available
9515 Cedarknoll
9515 Cedarknoll Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sardis Forest
1 Unit Available
531 Silversmith Ln
531 Silversmith Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1556 sqft
Adorable Ranch! - This adorable ranch has traditional floor plan but open feel. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room and den. Laminate floors throughout home with carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard with beautiful mature landscaping that is easy to maintain.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Woodglen Lane
1208 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2564 sqft
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail/Matthews Area - Subdivision: Callonwood Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
6842 Beverly Springs Dr
6842 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
***NOTE: Pardon our mess - repairs still in process This 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sardis Forest
1 Unit Available
508 Brackenbury Ln
508 Brackenbury Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3071 sqft
Tucked away in the Sardis Forest neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
8338 Gossomer Bay Drive
8338 Gossomer Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1342 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhome is ready for you to call Home. Open floor Plan, ton of Natural Lighting , Spacious Kitchen & Dining Area. Private Enclosed Patio. Conveniently located 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Amazing Neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
Sardis Woods
1 Unit Available
7726 Surreywood Place
7726 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1241 sqft
Cute brick ranch home nestled among well manicured and maintained homes in Sardis Woods, features three large bedrooms, a master and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Sherwood Forest
8 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Matthews, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Matthews renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

