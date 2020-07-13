Apartment List
/
NC
/
matthews
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

147 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Matthews, NC

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Forest
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, package receiving service, pool and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
67 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
19 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Olde Providence South
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.

July 2020 Matthews Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Matthews Rent Report. Matthews rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Matthews rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Matthews Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Matthews Rent Report. Matthews rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Matthews rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Matthews rents decline sharply over the past month

Matthews rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Matthews stand at $1,206 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,407 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Matthews' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Matthews over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Matthews

    As rents have fallen moderately in Matthews, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Matthews is less affordable for renters.

    • Matthews' median two-bedroom rent of $1,407 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Matthews fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Matthews than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Matthews is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMatthews 3 BedroomsMatthews Accessible ApartmentsMatthews Apartments under $1,000
    Matthews Apartments under $1,100Matthews Apartments with BalconyMatthews Apartments with GarageMatthews Apartments with GymMatthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMatthews Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Matthews Apartments with ParkingMatthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-DryerMatthews Dog Friendly ApartmentsMatthews Furnished ApartmentsMatthews Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
    Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
    Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeCatawba College
    Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
    Davidson College