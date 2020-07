Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym green community parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal yoga accessible car wash area dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. From the detailed architecture to the two gourmet kitchens packages, everything about Fountains Matthews is designed to make it the home you've always wanted. Our amenities package rivals that of exclusive resorts, including a saltwater pool with private cabanas, and a state-of the art fitness center with yoga studio and Fitness on Demand. This LEED certified community brings green living to life with a focus on energy savings and offering natural walking trails and a large pet park. Unwind with friends in the resident game lounge or entertain while grilling out in one of two courtyards. Everything you need is just outside your doorstep! Our perfect location positions you right off I-485 and NC-51 for convenient access to Pineville and Ballantyne. With US-74 just around the corner, the drive to Uptown Charlotte is less than 15 ...