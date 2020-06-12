299 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC

/
2 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
10 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1202 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Marshbrooke
8 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
East Forest
26 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1238 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$881
856 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oxford Hunt
25 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
East Forest
10 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Hembstead
25 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Marshbrooke
39 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Sardis Woods
18 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Lansdowne
15 Units Available
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Governor's Square
19 Units Available
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1049 sqft
Phillip's Place and SouthPark Mall are just minutes from this property. Stay active with amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Provincetowne
32 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1250 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Lansdowne
55 Units Available
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1060 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
13 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
984 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Ballantyne West
49 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
