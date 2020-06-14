Apartment List
280 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Matthews renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$766
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hembstead
1 Unit Available
2308 Howerton Court
2308 Howerton Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
3050 sqft
2308 Howerton Court Available 06/26/20 Executive Hembstead Home with 5 Bedrooms Near Arboretum - Incredible value for Hembstead neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Sardis Woods
1 Unit Available
1120 Smoke House Drive
1120 Smoke House Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1971 sqft
Update two story home on a cul-de -sac in desirable Sardis Woods. Featuring a fireplace in the great room and laminate wood floors in the living area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
6842 Beverly Springs Dr
6842 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
***NOTE: Pardon our mess - repairs still in process This 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Sardis Forest
1 Unit Available
508 Brackenbury Ln
508 Brackenbury Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3071 sqft
Tucked away in the Sardis Forest neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Sharon Amity
4 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Forest
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Farm Pond
9 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
15 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Provincetowne
29 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
City Guide for Matthews, NC

"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").

You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.

A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Matthews, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Matthews renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

