280 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC with hardwood floors
"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").
You, too, should go to Matthews, North Carolina, where you belong. Settled by farmers in the early 1800s, Matthews quickly grew and today is home to over 27,000 people who must've listened to Shooter Jennings's advice. Recreational facilities, a hospital, shopping, and dining all make it possible to live, work, and play within the boundaries of Matthews.
A bedroom community just south of Charlotte, Matthews is a popular destination for those looking to relocate to a place with plenty of amenities. Sounds perfect, right? The beltway around Charlotte is almost completed, so getting to the north side of the metro area doesn't take nearly as long as it used to. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Matthews renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.