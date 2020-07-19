All apartments in Matthews
408 Amir Circle

408 Amir Circle · No Longer Available
Location

408 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Amir Circle have any available units?
408 Amir Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 408 Amir Circle currently offering any rent specials?
408 Amir Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Amir Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Amir Circle is pet friendly.
Does 408 Amir Circle offer parking?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not offer parking.
Does 408 Amir Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Amir Circle have a pool?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not have a pool.
Does 408 Amir Circle have accessible units?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Amir Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Amir Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Amir Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
