13027 Windy Lea Lane
13027 Windy Lea Lane

13027 Windy Lea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13027 Windy Lea Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have any available units?
13027 Windy Lea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 13027 Windy Lea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13027 Windy Lea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13027 Windy Lea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13027 Windy Lea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane offer parking?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have a pool?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have accessible units?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13027 Windy Lea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13027 Windy Lea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
