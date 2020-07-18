All apartments in Holly Springs
704 Stinson Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

704 Stinson Avenue

704 Stinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Stinson Avenue, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Great home, 3 bedrooms 2 bath in Holly Springs. Lots of natural light adorn this home with a great location; close to Womble Park, schools, shopping and downtown Holly Springs. Deck, storage and spacious yard in back for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Stinson Avenue have any available units?
704 Stinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, NC.
Is 704 Stinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Stinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Stinson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 704 Stinson Avenue has a pool.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Stinson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
