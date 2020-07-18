Great home, 3 bedrooms 2 bath in Holly Springs. Lots of natural light adorn this home with a great location; close to Womble Park, schools, shopping and downtown Holly Springs. Deck, storage and spacious yard in back for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Stinson Avenue have any available units?
704 Stinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, NC.
Is 704 Stinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Stinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.