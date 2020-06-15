All apartments in Greensboro
705 Dover Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

705 Dover Rd

705 Dover Road · (336) 553-2076 ext. 204
Location

705 Dover Road, Greensboro, NC 27408
Old Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Dover Rd · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Old Irving Park newly renovated!! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom in Old Irving Park!! SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. This cozy brick home in Old Irving Park has just been totally renovated. It's quaint charm has been preserved while being updated with all new fixtures, appliances, lighting, countertops, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large Butlers pantry. This is a must see!!! The slate floored sunroom offers a great view of Nottingham Rd. Full basement with laundry area.

(RLNE3617612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Dover Rd have any available units?
705 Dover Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 705 Dover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
705 Dover Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Dover Rd pet-friendly?
No, 705 Dover Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 705 Dover Rd offer parking?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not offer parking.
Does 705 Dover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Dover Rd have a pool?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 705 Dover Rd have accessible units?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Dover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Dover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Dover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
