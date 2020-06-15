705 Dover Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Old Irving Park newly renovated!! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom in Old Irving Park!! SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. This cozy brick home in Old Irving Park has just been totally renovated. It's quaint charm has been preserved while being updated with all new fixtures, appliances, lighting, countertops, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large Butlers pantry. This is a must see!!! The slate floored sunroom offers a great view of Nottingham Rd. Full basement with laundry area.



(RLNE3617612)