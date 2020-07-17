MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 Deposit!, AVAILABLE NOW! 3 BED/ 2 BATH NEWLY UPDATED - MOVE IN SPECIAL, AVAILABLE NOW! 3 BED/ 2 BATH newly updated and move-in today! www.PMCoreUSA.com submit guest card for showings!
(RLNE4513401)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Stevens Street have any available units?
321 Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 321 Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Stevens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Stevens Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 Stevens Street offer parking?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have units with air conditioning.