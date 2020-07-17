All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 321 Stevens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
321 Stevens Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 Stevens Street

321 Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 Stevens Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 Deposit!, AVAILABLE NOW! 3 BED/ 2 BATH NEWLY UPDATED - MOVE IN SPECIAL, AVAILABLE NOW! 3 BED/ 2 BATH newly updated and move-in today! www.PMCoreUSA.com submit guest card for showings!

(RLNE4513401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Stevens Street have any available units?
321 Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 321 Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Stevens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Stevens Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 Stevens Street offer parking?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Stevens Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Stevens Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College