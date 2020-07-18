Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM
107 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC 28311
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment that is less than 15 minutes from gates of Fort Bragg and 5 minutes to Methodist University. Apartment has fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, and large outdoor deck.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 107 Homeplace Court have any available units?
107 Homeplace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 107 Homeplace Court have?
Some of 107 Homeplace Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 107 Homeplace Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Homeplace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Homeplace Court pet-friendly?
No, 107 Homeplace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 107 Homeplace Court offer parking?
No, 107 Homeplace Court does not offer parking.
Does 107 Homeplace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Homeplace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Homeplace Court have a pool?
No, 107 Homeplace Court does not have a pool.
Does 107 Homeplace Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Homeplace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Homeplace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Homeplace Court has units with dishwashers.
