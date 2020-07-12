All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like The Enclave at Pamalee Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Enclave at Pamalee Square

1014 Enclave Dr · (919) 328-3972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1380-310 · Avail. Aug 11

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 1390-213 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 1380-105 · Avail. Aug 9

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1361-311 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 1361-214 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 0922-110 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0922-301 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave at Pamalee Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
on-site laundry
internet access
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

Live in the middle of it all! The Enclave at Pamalee Square offers modern conveniences, luxury amenities, and a lavish lifestyle, all wrapped into an intimate setting and hidden from the urban buzz by a serene wooded landscape.(+more)

Live among luxury and enjoy the stunning interior and exterior features of our urban abodes. A favorite among our residents, our pet friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer espresso finished cabinetry in the kitchen, generous walk-in closets, expansive ceilings, and built-in computer alcoves. The expansive media, billiard and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $875 (1 bedroom), $1005 (2 bedroom), $1125 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water: $50/month; Electric: $150/month (1 bedroom), $160/month (2 bedroom), $170/month (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have any available units?
The Enclave at Pamalee Square has 13 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have?
Some of The Enclave at Pamalee Square's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave at Pamalee Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave at Pamalee Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave at Pamalee Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave at Pamalee Square is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave at Pamalee Square offers parking.
Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Enclave at Pamalee Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave at Pamalee Square has a pool.
Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclave at Pamalee Square has accessible units.
Does The Enclave at Pamalee Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave at Pamalee Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Enclave at Pamalee Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity