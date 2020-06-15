Amenities

915 Lancaster Street Available 08/07/20 Spacious Renovated Home! All Appliances / Loft Space / Fenced Yard / Storage - A Must See! - Spacious home in the Walltown neighborhood that was fully renovated in 2018. Located 1.5 blocks to Duke East this home is easily walk-able/bike able to campus, 9th St area, or Downtown Durham. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer and security system. Spacious living/dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs includes bonus/loft space for additional common area space. Front porch, back deck, fenced in backyard, storage building and off-street parking.

*Not available for undergraduate student housing.*



(RLNE3961070)