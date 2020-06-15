All apartments in Durham
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Lancaster Street, Durham, NC 27701
Walltown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 915 Lancaster Street · Avail. Aug 7

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
915 Lancaster Street Available 08/07/20 Spacious Renovated Home! All Appliances / Loft Space / Fenced Yard / Storage - A Must See! - Spacious home in the Walltown neighborhood that was fully renovated in 2018. Located 1.5 blocks to Duke East this home is easily walk-able/bike able to campus, 9th St area, or Downtown Durham. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer and security system. Spacious living/dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs includes bonus/loft space for additional common area space. Front porch, back deck, fenced in backyard, storage building and off-street parking.
*Not available for undergraduate student housing.*

(RLNE3961070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Lancaster Street have any available units?
915 Lancaster Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Lancaster Street have?
Some of 915 Lancaster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Lancaster Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 Lancaster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Lancaster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Lancaster Street is pet friendly.
Does 915 Lancaster Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 Lancaster Street does offer parking.
Does 915 Lancaster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Lancaster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Lancaster Street have a pool?
No, 915 Lancaster Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 Lancaster Street have accessible units?
No, 915 Lancaster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Lancaster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Lancaster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Lancaster Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Lancaster Street has units with air conditioning.
