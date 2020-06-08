Amenities

7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.5ba house 15 minutes from downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! This home is perfectly equidistant from two bustling cities and RTP while still situated amongst a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. South Point Mall is only a few miles away while the Woodcroft Shopping Center is just a mile. 1/2 a mile from Third Fork Creek Trail plus quick access to Hwy 54 and I-80, too!



This gorgeous two story home, surrounded by trees, sits back from the street down a long driveway. Being covered in windows, tons of natural light illuminate the living areas and bedrooms. Hardwood floors adorn the downstairs while the kitchen and dining room area are tiled. A very spacious downstairs area great for hosting get-togethers with friends and family. Upstairs, all three bedrooms are carpeted. The backyard has a wonderful deck overlooking the greenery and tall trees for a peaceful scene.



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits. No undergrads please.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



