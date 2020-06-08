All apartments in Durham
7 East Bayberry Court

7 East Bayberry Court · (919) 213-1575
Location

7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 East Bayberry Court · Avail. Aug 13

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
carpet
7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.5ba house 15 minutes from downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! This home is perfectly equidistant from two bustling cities and RTP while still situated amongst a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. South Point Mall is only a few miles away while the Woodcroft Shopping Center is just a mile. 1/2 a mile from Third Fork Creek Trail plus quick access to Hwy 54 and I-80, too!

This gorgeous two story home, surrounded by trees, sits back from the street down a long driveway. Being covered in windows, tons of natural light illuminate the living areas and bedrooms. Hardwood floors adorn the downstairs while the kitchen and dining room area are tiled. A very spacious downstairs area great for hosting get-togethers with friends and family. Upstairs, all three bedrooms are carpeted. The backyard has a wonderful deck overlooking the greenery and tall trees for a peaceful scene.

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits. No undergrads please.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 East Bayberry Court have any available units?
7 East Bayberry Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 East Bayberry Court have?
Some of 7 East Bayberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 East Bayberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 East Bayberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 East Bayberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 East Bayberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court offer parking?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court have a pool?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court have accessible units?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 East Bayberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 East Bayberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
