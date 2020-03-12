All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:47 PM

366 Westgrove Court

366 Westgrove Court · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

366 Westgrove Court, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 366 Westgrove Court · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Stylish 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Townhome in Brier Village - Enjoy casual elegance and tranquility in this stylish two-story Townhome in Brier Village. With over 1,500 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath residence features a sophisticated style characterized by clean lines and sublime detailing. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and exceptional finishes.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway with rich hardwoods, crown molding, wainscoting and bead-board doors
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, pantry and serving bar
~Comfortable Family Room adjacent to Kitchen featuring crown molding, hardwoods and sunny window
~Intimate Dining Area with stylish light fixture overlooking private patio
~Luxurious Master Bedroom accented with tray ceiling, large walk-in-closet and ensuite bath
~Spa-like Master Bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall
~Upper level Laundry Closet (Washer/Dryer Included)
~Two additional Bedrooms with generous closet space
~Upper level Full Bath

Having access to the 1 car garage and private patio overlooking a natural setting completes this warm and inviting property in Brier Village. The property is centrally positioned near RTP, RDU and Umstead Park. This prime location offers top restaurants, great shopping and a lively neighborhood. Easy access to I-40, I-540, Route 70, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
Available 6/15/2020
Washer/Dryer Included
Dogs under 50 pounds permitted, breed restrictions and additional fees apply. No cats
===================================================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,500 First Month's Rent
$1,500 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4724606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

