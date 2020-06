Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking guest parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Available early August! 2 bedroom condo convenient to Duke and Downtown! - Available Early August!



Fabulous condo in a great location near Ninth street & Duke East Campus. This condo is conveniently located less than a mile from Duke East Campus and only a couple miles to downtown Durham!



This cozy condo has so much to offer! It comes with 2 good sized bedrooms as well as 2 full baths. Beautiful laminate floors cover the main areas of the house and offers great natural sunlight! The kitchen comes with all appliances and has plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Rent also includes water plus trash and recycle removal.



Washer and Dryer are also included and pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Email Derek Schoenrock with Acorn+Oak Property Management at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE2794501)