Durham, NC
3106 Dixon Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3106 Dixon Road

3106 Dixon Road · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

3106 Dixon Road, Durham, NC 27707
Hope Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3106 Dixon Road · Avail. Aug 19

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
3106 Dixon Road Available 08/19/20 Impeccable Ranch with Updated Kitchen and all Season Sunroom - Less than 3 miles from Duke, this perfectly updated ranch is ready to move in late August. You'll enjoy the shaded and beautifully landscaped yard. If the weather doesn't cooperate, relax in the four season sunroom secluded in your backyard.

Effortlessly prep in the kitchen boasting a large farm sink and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous backsplash. There two bedrooms in one end of the home and a third with attached full bath containing the stackable washer/dryer.

The living room welcomes you with impeccable build-ins for storage and the large living space allows room to relax and entertain.

Contact Nicole & Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com to make an appointment to see this lovely home. 24 hour notice to schedule. Minimum 650 credit score and 3.5x market rent income to apply for this property.

Dogs welcome. No cats, sorry. Contact Acorn + Oak to secure your next home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4261437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Dixon Road have any available units?
3106 Dixon Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3106 Dixon Road have?
Some of 3106 Dixon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Dixon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Dixon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Dixon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Dixon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Dixon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Dixon Road does offer parking.
Does 3106 Dixon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 Dixon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Dixon Road have a pool?
No, 3106 Dixon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Dixon Road have accessible units?
No, 3106 Dixon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Dixon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Dixon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Dixon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Dixon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
