in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking garage

3106 Dixon Road Available 08/19/20 Impeccable Ranch with Updated Kitchen and all Season Sunroom - Less than 3 miles from Duke, this perfectly updated ranch is ready to move in late August. You'll enjoy the shaded and beautifully landscaped yard. If the weather doesn't cooperate, relax in the four season sunroom secluded in your backyard.



Effortlessly prep in the kitchen boasting a large farm sink and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous backsplash. There two bedrooms in one end of the home and a third with attached full bath containing the stackable washer/dryer.



The living room welcomes you with impeccable build-ins for storage and the large living space allows room to relax and entertain.



Contact Nicole & Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com to make an appointment to see this lovely home. 24 hour notice to schedule. Minimum 650 credit score and 3.5x market rent income to apply for this property.



Dogs welcome. No cats, sorry. Contact Acorn + Oak to secure your next home today!



No Cats Allowed



