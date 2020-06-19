All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:24 AM

1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue

1108 Excelsior Grand Ave · (919) 656-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1108 Excelsior Grand Ave, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue Available 05/01/20 1108 Excelsior - GREAT URBAN LOCATION! Brand New luxury townhome that's never been occupied. Move-in-date 5/1/20. Gorgeous, New subdivision, 751 South, just off I-40, close to UNC, Duke, Streets of Southpoint Mall, ATT trail, RTP, Jordan Lake - Awesome area. 3 Bedrooms plus downstairs bonus room, 3 Full Baths, 1 half bath, 2-car garage, deck, Loaded w/Extras. Granite kitchen tops, gourmet-inspired kitchen, oversized island, SS Appliances, Resort Style Amenities To Be open 2021. seize these opportunities.

(RLNE5701547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have any available units?
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln
Durham, NC 27707
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr
Durham, NC 27707
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street
Durham, NC 27701
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd
Durham, NC 27703
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd
Durham, NC 27704
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive
Durham, NC 27703

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity