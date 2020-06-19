Amenities
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue Available 05/01/20 1108 Excelsior - GREAT URBAN LOCATION! Brand New luxury townhome that's never been occupied. Move-in-date 5/1/20. Gorgeous, New subdivision, 751 South, just off I-40, close to UNC, Duke, Streets of Southpoint Mall, ATT trail, RTP, Jordan Lake - Awesome area. 3 Bedrooms plus downstairs bonus room, 3 Full Baths, 1 half bath, 2-car garage, deck, Loaded w/Extras. Granite kitchen tops, gourmet-inspired kitchen, oversized island, SS Appliances, Resort Style Amenities To Be open 2021. seize these opportunities.
(RLNE5701547)