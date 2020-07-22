All apartments in Concord
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

1132 Timber Place

1132 Timber Place · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Timber Place, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Timber Place have any available units?
1132 Timber Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 1132 Timber Place currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Timber Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Timber Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Timber Place is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Timber Place offer parking?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Timber Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Timber Place have a pool?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Timber Place have accessible units?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Timber Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Timber Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Timber Place does not have units with air conditioning.
