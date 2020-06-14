94 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with gym
Greetings, future Tar Heel State renters, and welcome to your Concord, North Carolina apartment hunting nerve center! Situated a mere 20 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte, Concord is a popular living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike and features some of the Piedmont Region’s most affordable and diverse renting options. Are you ready to join the nearly 80,000 proud peeps who call Concord home? Of course you are! But before you pack your bags and hit the streets (or scour the ...
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Concord renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.