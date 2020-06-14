Apartment List
/
NC
/
concord
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Concord renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
University City North
16 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prosperity Church Road
15 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mineral Springs
165 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prosperity Church Road
5 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
University City North
55 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prosperity Church Road
32 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
City Guide for Concord, NC

Greetings, future Tar Heel State renters, and welcome to your Concord, North Carolina apartment hunting nerve center! Situated a mere 20 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte, Concord is a popular living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike and features some of the Piedmont Region’s most affordable and diverse renting options. Are you ready to join the nearly 80,000 proud peeps who call Concord home? Of course you are! But before you pack your bags and hit the streets (or scour the ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Concord? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Concord, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Concord renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConcord 3 BedroomsConcord Accessible ApartmentsConcord Apartments under $800
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with GarageConcord Apartments with GymConcord Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConcord Apartments with Move-in SpecialsConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Apartments with PoolConcord Apartments with Washer-DryerConcord Dog Friendly ApartmentsConcord Furnished ApartmentsConcord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College