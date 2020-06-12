/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
133 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1028 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1232 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1220 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
983 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookwood North
8 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
45 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1164 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Logan
1 Unit Available
121 High Ave SW
121 High Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 High Ave SW in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
108 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
University City North
17 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Harris - Houston
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City North
15 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prosperity Church Road
7 Units Available
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1198 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
4 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
University City North
55 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prosperity Church Road
5 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1265 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City North
12 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1132 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
