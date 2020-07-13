Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

198 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Concord, NC

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1202 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Brookwood North
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
21 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerlin at Concord in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
206 Spaniel Drive
206 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony.Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
202 Spaniel drive
202 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
200 Spaniel Drive
200 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2332 sqft
New Luxury Townhome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nf floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and our "Houndswash" pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
208 Spaniel Drive
208 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Moss Creek
9576 Mahland Court North West
9576 Mahland Court Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Moss Creek
1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW
1570 Bay Meadows Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2769 sqft
Located in Moss Creek, this home with brick accents boasts hardwood floors, archway details and lovely moldings. The grand entry with a sweeping stairway opens to the 2-story living room and the elegant formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Harbour Towne
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Cabarrus Country Club
533 Montgrove Pl.
533 Montgrove Place Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Another beautiful Niblock home in a great community with all the amenities. Enjoy living in the neighborhood where while you re building your new home near by. Kitchen opens to great room, Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Breakfast areas.

1 of 16

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moss Creek
1572 Duckhorn St. NW
1572 Duckhorn Street Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3500 sqft
1572 Duckhorn St. NW Available 07/25/20 LUXURY 4 BEDROOM, PLUS OFFICE/3.5 BATH/ CABARRUS SCHOOLS - Luxury rental home with many upgrades: Granite, stainless appliances , tile flooring in bathrooms.

July 2020 Concord Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Concord Rent Report. Concord rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Concord rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Concord rents held steady over the past month

Concord rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Concord stand at $816 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Concord's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Concord over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Concord rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Concord, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Concord is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Concord's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Concord fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Concord than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Concord.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

