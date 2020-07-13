All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
Century Afton Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Century Afton Ridge

410 Starmount Park Blvd · (704) 228-7269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease Special if lease within 48 hours of tour
logo
Rent Special
Apply now and save on upfront fees! Offer applies to select apartment homes, contact our Leasing Office for more information!
Location

410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00516 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 09107 · Avail. now

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 10104 · Avail. now

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03116D · Avail. now

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 01013 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 11106 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01035 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Afton Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
internet access
internet cafe
media room
pool table
Welcome to your happy new home – Century Afton Ridge Apartments. Designed to fit the lifestyle of any city dweller, our apartments in Concord, NC, greet you with abundant spaces, tons of natural light, and an incredible host of on-site amenities and services. Bring your furry friend along, too. We allow pets!

From the first moment you step on our finely maintained grounds, you will be engulfed by the laid-back atmosphere of our community. Here you will discover the true sense of the word relaxation. Lounge by the pool or go for a swim, grill a delicious meal, or savor a steaming cup of coffee at the gourmet coffee bar, or better yet, enjoy a fun afternoon with friends and neighbors at the clubhouse.

Inside your new apartment in Concord, NC, you will discover a true urban sanctuary. A place where ample windows and tall ceilings let natural light flow seamlessly. Elegant flooring, authentic granite countertops in the kitchens and the bathrooms, soaking garden tubs, sleek and upgraded

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: Detached garage: $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Afton Ridge have any available units?
Century Afton Ridge has 8 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Afton Ridge have?
Some of Century Afton Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Afton Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Century Afton Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease Special if lease within 48 hours of tour
Is Century Afton Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Afton Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Century Afton Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Century Afton Ridge offers parking.
Does Century Afton Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century Afton Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Afton Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Century Afton Ridge has a pool.
Does Century Afton Ridge have accessible units?
No, Century Afton Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Century Afton Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Afton Ridge has units with dishwashers.
