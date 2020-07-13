Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center internet access internet cafe media room pool table

Welcome to your happy new home – Century Afton Ridge Apartments. Designed to fit the lifestyle of any city dweller, our apartments in Concord, NC, greet you with abundant spaces, tons of natural light, and an incredible host of on-site amenities and services. Bring your furry friend along, too. We allow pets!



From the first moment you step on our finely maintained grounds, you will be engulfed by the laid-back atmosphere of our community. Here you will discover the true sense of the word relaxation. Lounge by the pool or go for a swim, grill a delicious meal, or savor a steaming cup of coffee at the gourmet coffee bar, or better yet, enjoy a fun afternoon with friends and neighbors at the clubhouse.



Inside your new apartment in Concord, NC, you will discover a true urban sanctuary. A place where ample windows and tall ceilings let natural light flow seamlessly. Elegant flooring, authentic granite countertops in the kitchens and the bathrooms, soaking garden tubs, sleek and upgraded